MUDA case: Relief for Siddaramaiah as High Court refuses CBI probe

In a major relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Friday (February 7) dismissed a petition seeking direction to transfer the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or investigation... Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Allegations of irregularities

The petition was filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju – from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

Reacting to the verdict, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge told ANI, "This is on expected lines. Lokayukta itself is a constitutional investigative agency that is independent. Whereas CBI is not an independent body. It's a caged parrot that comes under the directions of the Home Ministry. So, we welcome this verdict and as earlier also, as the CM had said, we are open to investigation. Let it be done transparently. We will come out clean..."