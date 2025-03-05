MUDA case: Activist Snehamayi Krishna files appeal in HC seeking CBI probe

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed an appeal with the Karnataka High Court’s divisional Bench, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged scam in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment.

Earlier, complainant Krishna had petitioned the High Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the MUDA case. However, a single-judge Bench dismissed his plea, providing relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Also read: No evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife in MUDA case: Lokayukta police

After the court dismissed his petition, Krishna initially stated that he would not appeal to the Supreme Court. However, he has now challenged the single-judge Bench’s order and filed an appeal with the divisional Bench.

‘Lokayukta officials protecting accused’

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka about the appeal, Krishna said, "The single-judge Bench dismissed my plea on the grounds that the Lokayukta was conducting a proper investigation. However, the Lokayukta’s report submitted to the court clearly indicates that the investigation was not conducted properly."

Also read: MUDA case: Relief for Siddaramaiah as High Court refuses CBI probe

"Lokayukta officials are protecting the accused. I have brought to the divisional Bench’s attention how the Lokayukta investigated the case in favour of the accused. While they have only investigated 14 plots, a thorough CBI investigation is required to examine the scam involving thousands of plots," he stated.

Krishna claims indirect support from all parties, including Congress

Krishna claimed that all political parties, including the ruling Congress in Karnataka, are indirectly supporting his demand for a CBI probe.

"If a CBI investigation is conducted, Siddaramaiah’s family will face punishment, and there will be no way for them to escape. Previously, the Lokayukta investigation team had written a letter to interrogate former MUDA Commissioner Natesh," he said.

The letter reportedly accused Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi of unlawfully allotting 14 plots for their benefit. Krishna stated that even the Lokayukta’s report mentioned irregularities, proving that those who acquired the plots were also guilty. However, he claimed that these crucial details were suppressed in the final report and that he had brought the matter to the court’s notice.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)