Movie tickets in Karnataka multiplexes capped at Rs 200, announces CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (March 7) announced the implementation of a uniform ticket pricing policy across all multiplex cinema theatres in the state.

The state government has introduced this uniform pricing policy, setting a maximum ticket price of Rs 200, Siddaramaiah said in his 16th Budget speech.

Prices same for all language movies

This pricing will apply to movies of all languages screened in multiplexes across Karnataka. In recent times, the high cost of movie tickets has been a topic of heated debate in the Kannada film industry.

Due to expensive ticket prices, many moviegoers were avoiding theatres, leading to a decline in audience numbers for Kannada films.

Meanwhile, non-Kannada films were being priced arbitrarily, exploiting the audience.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and various artists' associations had urged the government to implement a uniform ticket pricing policy in multiplexes. In response, the government has capped the ticket price at Rs 200 across all multiplexes.

Dedicated OTT platform for Kannada films

Also, Siddaramaiah announced that, similar to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka will launch a state-owned OTT platform for screening Kannada films.

By having a dedicated OTT platform for Kannada movies, it is expected that Kannada films will receive greater exposure and encouragement. This initiative has been taken to support and promote the Kannada film industry, as mentioned in the Budget.

Furthermore, films will now be recognised as an industry, ensuring they receive the benefits provided under the state's industrial policy, making it easier for filmmakers to avail financial and infrastructural support.

Rs 500 crore for film city in Mysuru

Siddaramaiah has also announced an allocation of Rs 500 crore in the state Budget for the establishment of a film city in Mysuru.

The Film City will be constructed on a 150-acre site in Mysuru, and the funds will be used to develop infrastructure for the film industry.

Additionally, the government has reiterated its commitment to treat the film industry as a business sector and provide necessary benefits under industrial policies.

Multiplex cinema complex at film academy

He also announced that a multiplex cinema complex will be developed at the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy premises in Nandini Layout, Bengaluru.

The 2.5-acre land owned by the film academy will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, enhancing film-viewing and cultural infrastructure in the city.

This marks a significant step towards promoting the Kannada film industry, making movies more accessible to the audience, and supporting the entertainment sector with new infrastructure and digital expansion.