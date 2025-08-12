Karnataka Minister Rajanna’s sacking: BJP demands answer from Congress

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday (August 12) demanded to know the reasons for removing K N Rajanna from the Karnataka Cabinet, as the issue caused an uproar in the state Legislative Assembly session.

The Congress government, however, refrained from any discussion and tabled the notification on Rajanna’s removal from the Council of Ministers.

On Monday, Cooperation Minister Rajanna was dropped from the Cabinet following directions from the Congress high command.

What led to Rajanna’s sacking?

Rajanna’s recent comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegations during 2024 Lok Sabha polls appear to have cost him his ministerial berth.

Following Rahul’s allegations of vote theft in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, Rajanna expressed dissatisfaction towards his party leaders, stating, “The voters’ list was prepared during our government’s tenure. It seems everyone was turning a blind eye.”

Rajanna’s statement that “when the election irregularities occurred in Mahadevapura, the Congress government was in power” caused significant embarrassment to the Rahul-led national movement against alleged electoral fraud.

Placing the notification on Rajanna’s sacking before the Assembly after Question Hour and Zero Hour, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said if any minister left the Council of Ministers, he or she may make a statement with the Speaker’s permission, but beyond that, no discussion or explanation can be allowed as per the rulebook.

BJP demands CM address issue

At this point, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad and senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and not the Law Minister, address the issue.

Patil, however, continued, saying that in earlier instances of ministers being removed from governments, no discussions had been held in the Assembly.

“For example when Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as the Vice President, was there discussion on that?” BJP members responded by pointing out that resignation is different from being sacked.

“What was Rajanna’s mistake, people of the state should know.....was he removed for speaking the truth?” Bellad asked.

Hitting back, Minister Priyank Kharge asked the BJP as to why MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled from the party.

“Should your permission be sought for removing any minister from the government? Keeping or removing someone from the Cabinet is the prerogative of the CM. What do you have to do with it?” he asked.

‘Rajanna has claimed conspiracy’

Earlier, when the House met for the day, the BJP demanded that the Chief Minister make a statement on Rajanna's removal from the Cabinet.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that as the Assembly is in session, it is the duty of the Chief Minister and the government to inform the House. "We cannot be kept in the dark."

To this, Speaker U T Khader said the Chief Minister may provide information when he comes to the House and it is an internal matter (of the government or the ruling party).

State BJP President and MLA B Y Vijayendra, Sunil Kumar and others asked, "how was it an internal matter?"

They demanded that the reasons for Rajanna's sacking be disclosed, alleging that he was removed for speaking truth regarding Rahul's allegations against the Election Commission (EC) on "vote theft".

Kumar said, “Rajanna has claimed a conspiracy against him, the truth behind it should come out.”

Ashoka joined in, saying, “Rajanna has claimed conspiracy against him by his own party. He had in fact submitted his resignation, but it was not accepted by the CM, instead he was sacked. Is he being punished for speaking the truth regarding Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations?”

