Karnataka minister KN Rajanna resigns after controversial remarks on voter fraud

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who made a controversial statement on the vote fraud allegations in Mahadevapura that put the party and government in a serious predicament, submitted his resignation on Monday (August 11). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accepted it, and the letter will be forwarded to the Raj Bhavan for further action.

Controversial statement

The resignation comes in the wake of statements by Rajanna that embarrassed the party, with the Congress high command allegedly instructing him to step down over these remarks.

On Monday morning, Rajanna met the chief minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted his resignation letter. The CM has accepted it and sent it for the governor's approval.

Following Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in Mahadevapura, Rajanna expressed dissatisfaction towards his party leaders, stating, "The voters' list was prepared during our government's tenure. It seems everyone was turning a blind eye."

High command directive

Rajanna's statement that “when the election irregularities occurred in Mahadevapura, the Congress government was in power” caused significant embarrassment to the Rahul Gandhi-led national movement against electoral fraud.

The high command took Rajanna's statements seriously, especially as he spoke against the party while Congress was raising concerns about irregularities involving the BJP and the Election Commission.

The Opposition parties seized upon the opportunity and used Rajanna's statements to target the state government. His remarks caused considerable turmoil in the state's political landscape.

This allegedly led to the directive from the Congress high command to secure his resignation immediately.

Party warnings ignored

Moreover, despite repeated warnings from the high command to avoid speaking publicly on internal party matters, Rajanna continued to state that he was ready to take over as KPCC president. He questioned why DK Shivakumar was not replaced after the Lok Sabha elections, openly signalling his dissatisfaction with both Shivakumar and the party leadership.

Rajanna was also the first to raise the 'Honey Trap' case in the Assembly, a move that stirred state politics. By publicly highlighting such sensitive issues without the high command’s consent, he put the party in a difficult position.

When the state Congress in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited Bengaluru for a key meeting, Rajanna boycotted it, an act the party leadership viewed as a serious breach of discipline.

Believing these actions were damaging the party and government’s image, the high command is said to have used Rajanna’s remarks on voter list irregularities as a pretext to secure his resignation.

(This story originally appeared in The Federal Karnataka)