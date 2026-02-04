20 children hospitalised in Karnataka after suspected food poisoning in midday meals

Around 20 government school children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning linked to the midday meals, police said on Wednesday (February 4).

The students were admitted to the hospital after they complained of stomach ache, and developed nausea and dysentery.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk, Bidar district, they said.

Children stable

As a precaution, teachers rushed all 58 students to Aurad taluk hospital, where they were given necessary medication. Only 20 children showed symptoms and were admitted for treatment, a senior official said.

"Twenty children were admitted to hospital for treatment and are now stated to be out of danger. They are suspected of having developed food poisoning after consuming their midday meals. Of them, five to six students are still admitted, and a decision on their discharge will be taken after further observation," he said.

Further action

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma told PTI that the children are presently stable. Samples of the food served have been collected and sent for laboratory testing.

"Further action will be initiated based on the report. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible," she added.