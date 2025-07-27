64 Telangana students hospitalised with food poisoning

Over 60 students of a state-run girls’ residential school in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea after having dinner on Saturday (July 26) night, and 50 of them were discharged on Sunday.

As many as 64 students at the residential school at Uyyalawada fell ill after consuming dinner on Saturday night and were admitted to the government hospital, and their condition is stable, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Problem with yogurt

The students were hospitalised with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache, a health official said. It is believed from preliminary reports that the yogurt they had for dinner was not fully fermented at the time of consumption.

An inquiry will be done in connection with the incident, the officials said, adding that samples of food items and drinking water were sent for tests. Based on the report, the exact reason for the incident would be known and necessary action will be initiated accordingly, officials added.

(With agency inputs)