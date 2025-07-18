Mangaluru multi-crore scamster nabbed; mansion with hidden chambers stuns police

In a dramatic development that has shocked investigators, Mangaluru City Police in Karnataka have arrested Rohan Saldanha, the alleged mastermind behind a multi-crore scam targeting businessmen and industrialists by promising massive loans at incredibly low interest rates.

Saldanha is accused of defrauding several crores of rupees from wealthy businessmen through a sophisticated web of fake loans and land deals.

Hidden chambers

During a police raid on Saldanha’s opulent residence, they discovered that the property was as deceptive as the man himself — complete with hidden chambers, secret staircases, and ostentatious interiors.

Masquerading as a high-profile financier, Saldanha used his sprawling bungalow in Mangaluru’s Jeppinamogaru to cultivate an image of power, credibility, and affluence.

He exploited this illusion to win the trust of his targets, staging fake legal formalities before disappearing with crores in hand.

Fortress of illusion

His targets were often ultra-rich entrepreneurs and industrialists across districts and states. He would invite them to his grand home and entice them with promises of large business loans and high-value property deals.

He would then demand hefty advance payments for registration and stamp duty — often amounting to lakhs or even crores — before vanishing without a trace, leaving his victims blindsided and betrayed.

Police were stunned by the grandeur and cunning design of his residence. Far from a regular home, the mansion was a fortress of illusion.

Luxurious on the surface, it hid layers of deception beneath. There were rooms concealed behind cupboards and walls, a web of CCTV cameras, and even escape passages that allowed him to vanish into secret chambers within seconds.

Investigation underway

Within just a few months, the accused is reportedly said to have pulled off fraudulent transactions worth Rs 40-50 crore. But officials believe the total figure, accumulated over the years, may be substantially higher.

So far, three FIRs have been filed — two in Mangaluru and one in Chitradurga. Authorities suspect there are many more victims who have not yet come forward.

Police are now probing how Saldanha sustained such an extravagant lifestyle, executed such a large-scale fraud, and evaded detection for so long.

Investigation is also underway to identify possible accomplices, as officials urge others who may have been duped to report their cases to police.