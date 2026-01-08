Shivakumar predicts JD(S) merger with BJP, says good for Congress

In a startling claim, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday (January 8) predicted the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), one of the major regional parties in the state, is likely to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the days ahead and said it would be a positive development for the ruling Congress. The JD(S) is currently a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"Looking at (HD) Kumaraswamy's attitude, it appears to me that the JD(S) may merge with the BJP soon. It will be good for us (Congress) if the merger happens, as there will be a direct fight between two parties (Congress and BJP). Instead of having a party for the namesake, it will be good for our party if they merge with the BJP as soon as possible," he said.

Also read: Secrets of Sidda’s record run as CM: Experience, adaptability, smart governance

Speaking to reporters after inducting former JD(S) leader Govindaraju and some of his supporters from Chamrajapet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru into the Congress. Shivakumar said they were unhappy with the party's alliance with the BJP and wanted to continue their secular politics.

"Many people from other constituencies, too are getting in touch with us to join the party. We will decide on it," said Shivakumar, who is also the chief of the Karnataka unit of the Congress.

Also read: Siddaramaiah is no Devaraj Urs, yet a cut above the rest

He added that the JD(S) is like a "personal property", and as a political party it doesn't have an ideology or a principle.

DKS advises merger instead of friendly fight

Shivakumar said many leaders from the BJP and JD(S) have told him personally that if the merger happens, they too can make a decision on their political future.

"There is a lot of confusion between leaders of both parties (BJP and JDS) in various constituencies, as they are worried about their own political future with the alliance," he added.

Reacting to the JD(S)'s plans for a friendly fight with the BJP in the local body polls, he advised them to merge instead, and fight the polls, as the friendly fight may confuse both parties' workers and leaders.

'Two-party fight good for state politics'

"We (Congress) are ready for a direct flight. We are ready, even if there is a three-cornered contest, we have done it in the past too, but according to me, a contest between two parties is good for state politics," he added.

Also read: After 36 years, Karnataka weighs reviving student union polls

Responding to Kumaraswamy's comments accusing him of interfering in the state home department's work, and questioning why he convened a meeting of police officers recently in connection with the Ballari clashes, the deputy CM said he was more experienced than the JD(S) leader in politics and administration, and didn't feel the need to learn anything from the former.

"I'm more experienced than Kumaraswamy in politics. I might not have become the chief minister, but I have better experience in administration, better than Kumaraswamy. I have been a minister for a very long time. I know what administration is, how to work, who to call and who not (for meetings), I know. I don't want to learn anything from Kumaraswamy," he said.

Kumaraswamy, currently the Union heavy industries minister, has been the chief minister of Karnataka on two occasions, between 2006 and 2007, and between 2018 and 2019.

Also read: Siddaramaiah-DKS feud pushes Karnataka govt to the brink; has Congress learnt nothing?

Claiming that several leaders from the Opposition BJP have appreciated his work as the Bengaluru development minister, Shivakumar said that party leaders have told him that, looking at the work being taken up in the city, they fear they don't have a future.

Preparations for local polls

Stating that the polls for five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority are approaching, the Congress leader urged the party workers who are willing to contest the polls to submit their applications at the earliest, as the verification requires time.

(With agency inputs)