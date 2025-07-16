Karnataka halts land acquisition for aerospace projects, AP govt seizes opportunity

The Karnataka government has paused the acquisition of farmland near Devanahalli for aerospace projects following farmer protests and demands for appropriate compensation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration announced this decision, emphasising a reconsideration of the land acquisition process in light of farmers' concerns.

This move has generated uncertainty among companies planning to invest in the aerospace sector in Karnataka.

AP govt seizes opportunity

In response, the Andhra Pradesh government has seized the opportunity to attract businesses interested in aerospace investments.

Nara Lokesh, the state's industry minister, publicly promoted Andhra Pradesh as a more favourable location for aerospace companies, highlighting their attractive policies and substantial incentives.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has over 8,000 acres of land available just outside Bengaluru, reinforcing their position as a viable alternative for aerospace firms.