Karnataka job quota law must exempt highly skilled recruitment: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The Karnataka government’s decision mandating reservation for Kannadigas in private firms should exempt recruitment in highly skilled areas, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Wednesday (July 17).

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was approved by the state Cabinet on Monday (July 15).

The Bill makes it mandatory for industries, factories and other establishments in the state to appoint local candidates in 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent in non-management positions.