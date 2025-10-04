Karnataka: Why govt job aspirants plan big, statewide protests

The prolonged delay in Karnataka government job recruitment has left lakhs of competitive exam candidates anxious about crossing the age threshold, with many demanding at least a five-year relaxation.

Aspirants argue that the government’s recent three-year extension is meaningless, as no major recruitment drives have taken place over the past five years, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Internal reservation delays recruitment

The state government had withheld notifications for nearly a year to implement internal reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), based on the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission report. Three subcategories within the SC quota were created, but even months after the policy came into effect, recruitment has not started.

Of 7.76 lakh sanctioned government posts, 4.91 lakh are filled, leaving over 2.84 lakh vacant. Another 80,000 positions are managed through outsourcing. With lakhs preparing for competitive exams, the government’s delay has left their future in limbo.

Protests in Dharwad and Vijayapura

On September 25, over 25,000 candidates staged a massive demonstration in Dharwad, demanding that the state fill vacant posts in phases and extend the age limit.

Similar protests erupted in Vijayapura on September 30, organised by the Dalit Students’ Federation and other groups. Protesters accused the government of ignoring pre-election promises, demanded notification of at least one lakh jobs, and pointed to teacher shortages in north Karnataka and vacancies across departments.

Demand for higher age limit

Aspirants are calling for parity with other states. Currently, Karnataka caps the age at 25 for general candidates and 27 for OBC/SC/ST candidates in police recruitment. During Covid, a one-time two-year relaxation was given, but no fresh recruitment has taken place since last year.

“States like Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have set the upper age limit at 30 for general candidates and 33 for OBC, SC and ST candidates. Karnataka must do the same,” police exam aspirant Shivu Patil told The Federal Karnataka. He warned that if demands are ignored, the agitation will spread statewide.

Mental stress among aspirants

Apart from 1,000 Village Administrative Officer posts and 384 Gazetted Probationary posts, no notifications have been issued for thousands of vacant police, education, and Group C jobs, said aspirant Devaraj Siddapur.

“In cities like Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Bengaluru, lakhs are preparing for exams, spending at least ₹10,000 a month. Most come from middle-class or poor families, and many are working part-time to manage expenses. With no recruitment in sight, aspirants are mentally distressed,” he added.

Agitation may intensify

Dharwad, with more than 15 coaching centres and 200 libraries, has emerged as a hub of protests. Student organisations have warned of larger demonstrations in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Bengaluru if the government does not issue notifications soon.

They have also threatened to hold the government accountable in the upcoming local body elections.

Local body polls may stall recruitment

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has given the green signal to restart the recruitment for nearly 80,000 government posts after a 10-month freeze caused by the implementation of internal reservation among SCs. Departments have been given the go-ahead, but job aspirants fear the process could again be derailed.

With elections for Zilla Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, and 5,958 Gram Panchayats expected in December, candidates worry that the Model Code of Conduct will block notifications and stall recruitment once again.

Funding crunch adds to uncertainty

The hiring process requires significant funds, but the finance department has not earmarked any allocation in the budget. Officials say this financial shortfall could further delay recruitment.

Student groups and job seekers have urged the government to issue notifications immediately to safeguard the process before polls are announced. Many aspirants have been waiting for years, with some nearing the upper age limit.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Santosh Marur, president of the Karnataka Students and Researchers’ Association (Akshara), said that the government had already cancelled recruitment once citing internal reservation, which denied thousands of jobs. Now, nearly a year later, if elections are used as another excuse, it will be a double blow. Many aspirants are ageing out of eligibility, he pointed out, urging the government to issue notifications at the earliest.

Ranjith Kumar, a job aspirant preparing for competitive exams, told The Federal Karnataka that candidates have quit private jobs to focus on exams. Any further delays will push them to despair. “If the government fails to act before elections, many young people will be forced towards suicide,” he warned.

Adding to the uncertainty, nomadic communities have approached the High Court questioning their grouping with dominant SC sub-castes under the new reservation system. A stay on the policy could once again push recruitment into limbo.

(This two-part series article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)