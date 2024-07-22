Karnataka to discipline malls after farmer denied entry over attire

The Karnataka government will issue fresh guidelines to shopping malls and other establishments after a farmer was denied entry due to his attire.

The government has already ordered the closure of the GT World mall in Bengaluru for a week after the widely-condemned incident.

The mall’s audacity

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told the Assembly on Monday that the farmer was stopped on July 16 as he was wearing a ‘panche’ (dhoti), which he described as “our culture attire”.

“We have also decided to issue guidelines in this regard, whether it is a mall or any other place -- small or big. 'Panche' is part of our culture," he said.

He added: "People wearing 'panche' are not allowed in clubs too, please include clubs too while bringing in the guidelines."

Intervening, Law Minister HK Patil said Shivakumar's statement was regarding a specific incident, and requested him not to include clubs and bars.

"This is a matter regarding self respect of farmers and village population; don't mix other things in this."

Welcomes move

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka welcomed the government's plans to issue guidelines through a circular, but added "we are aware that the circular will be forgotten after six months."

"So, I suggest while giving licence, include the guidelines in that those wearing traditional village attire should not be harassed. If it is included in the licence it will be helpful, as the licence will be kept permanently," the BJP leader said.

He also said that guidelines should cover recognised or reputed clubs for which the government has given land and permissions. "We are not asking for bars and wine stores..... This has even been recommended by the House committee."

Congress MLA and Chief Minister's economic adviser Basavaraj Rayareddi too noted that clubs in the city impose certain restrictions on dress, and circulars should be issued to them too.

Shivakumar said the mall had also offered an apology and paid up its tax dues.

What happened?

The incident happened when farmer Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex.

A security officer reportedly told Fakeerappa to come wearing trousers if he wanted entry into the mall.

Some MLAs demanded that the government should also act against clubs which impose a dress code for visitors.