Dhoti-clad farmer refused entry by Bengaluru mall; govt locks it for 7 days

The Karnataka government on Thursday (July 18) ordered the closure of a Bengaluru mall for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry owing to his attire — a dhoti and a white shirt. The incident drew strong condemnation from members of the Legislative Assembly cutting across party lines.

The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer an infringement on “dignity and self-respect” and said it cannot be tolerated.

“I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has its powers. Action will be taken against the (GT World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days,” Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh told the House.

“Self-respect, dignity violated”

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said the incident was condemnable. “For every individual, self-respect and dignity are important. It has been violated, and the government will take action,” he asserted.

Mahadevappa told the House that he would place a report on the incident and take further action. However, the legislators asked what was the need for a report when the incident happened in full public view and was broadcast live on media. He insisted that the government take bold action.

Controversy over attire

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday (July 16) when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch a movie at a multiplex. Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing a white shirt and panche (dhoti). The security guard at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he won’t be allowed inside in a panche, and asked him to “wear trousers and come”.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker UT Khader raised the issue and asked the government to take action. “I saw in the media that when a youth from the rural area, who is studying in Bengaluru, took his father wearing panche — which is the traditional attire of Karnataka — to show him the mall, he was not allowed in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable, and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls,” he said.

“Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management is,” the Speaker said. “We have nothing to do with them. We have to show that the super-rich malls are not important for us. It is the common man, poor, and last person of the society, who are leading a life with self-esteem, who are important.”

Demands from legislators

Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, stating that mere condemnation won’t help, urged the government to at least cut the power supply to the mall for a week. Gurmithakal Congress MLA Sharangowda Kandakura urged the government to file an FIR against the mall owner.

Ranebennur Congress MLA Praksh Koliwad, noting that the farmer belongs to a village in his constituency, said, “The farmer has given education to all his nine children. One of his sons is studying MBA in Bengaluru, and the son wanted to take his father to show him the mall. The farmer was disrespected for his attire and the mall should be closed down.”

Clubs guilty too

Congress MLA and chief whip from the ruling side, Ashok Pattan, suggested that action should also be taken on private clubs in Bengaluru, which impose dress code.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said such issues have been discussed in the House earlier too, “but what’s the result?” The Speaker or the government will have to issue some orders, which should be implemented strictly by the secretaries and bureaucrats.

At one point, minister Suresh sought directions from the chair or the House so that none of the malls and clubs restrict entry to those who wear the “cultural attire of the state”.

No action taken

Ashoka, responding to it, said, “Ultimately the order has to be issued by whom? The government... You are in the government, you are the Urban Development Minister, you have to issue the orders...such incidents should not happen again.”

When some MLAs suggested that a House committee be formed and based on its report action be taken, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar and Ashoka said: “Several committees have been formed in the past and no action has been taken on their report so far.”

The government’s attempt to pass a Bill giving reservation to Kannadigas in private industries also made a lot of noise in the morning proceedings of the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)