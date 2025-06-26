Karnataka: Tigress and 4 cubs likely poisoned, says preliminary probe

The tigress and her four cubs found dead in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) forest area on Thursday (June 26) morning were likely poisoned, state Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said, citing a preliminary probe report.

The incident happened in the Hoogyam range of the Gajanur division in MM Hills. A patrol team of the department made the horrific discovery during their routine rounds on Thursday morning.

“Preliminary details have been conveyed to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre. A high-level investigation has been ordered,” stated the department.

Minister’s promise of action

Earlier in the day, Khandre issued written instructions to the additional chief secretary of the forest department and the chief wildlife warden to initiate an in-depth inquiry. He has promised strict action against the culprits.

Khandre further instructed that criminal cases be filed against those responsible for poisoning the tigers. A special investigation team from the forest department has been tasked with identifying and apprehending the accused.

According to the department, a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted on the orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden.

Preliminary report

The department has compiled a preliminary report on the tragic deaths of the five tigers in the MM Hills buffer zone.

The scene of the incident has now been declared a “protected zone”, with enhanced security deployed to preserve all physical evidence.

Efforts have been made to secure sensitive information and preserve all clues within a 500-metre radius of the incident site.

Post-mortem and forensics

A five-member team of experts, following the guidelines laid out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has conducted a comprehensive necropsy. The carcasses have been sent for forensic analysis too.

Owing to conservation efforts under Project Tiger, Karnataka today ranks as the second highest tiger-populated state in India, with 563 tigers.

This incident has come as a big blow to those efforts and deeply shocked wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists across the country.

(This story first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)