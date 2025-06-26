Karnataka: 5 tigers found dead in one day; special team to probe cause

The Karnataka government has taken serious note of the mysterious deaths of five tigers—an adult and four cubs—in the forested region of Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) and has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has issued a written directive to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to lead the probe. Given the gravity of the situation, the government is looking to take strict action against those responsible.

Also read: Live bait to tigress queen Machli comes back to bite Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

These deaths come as a major concern, especially in a state recognized for its efforts in tiger conservation. With 563 tigers currently, the state now holds the second-highest tiger population in India.

Investigation team formed

To uncover the exact cause of these unnatural deaths, a special team has been formed under the leadership of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The team has been tasked with conducting an on-ground investigation and identifying any negligence on the part of forest staff. If the deaths are determined to be due to electrocution, poisoning, or similar causes, criminal cases will be filed against those responsible.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Kanha National Park

Minister Khandre has also instructed the team to submit a detailed report within three days. He expressed deep anguish over the loss of four tigers in a single day and warned of strict legal action against anyone found guilty.

(This story first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)