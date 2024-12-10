Karnataka questions Kerala’s silence on its offer of aid for Wayanad landslide victims

The Kerala government’s apparent lack of urgency in accepting Karnataka’s offer of aid for the Wayanad landslide victims has sparked concerns, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek clarification from his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan.

During his visit to Wayanad following the devastating landslide that claimed hundreds of lives and displaced countless families, Siddaramaiah announced Karnataka’s plan to construct 100 houses for the affected families. This humanitarian gesture aimed to provide a secure and stable environment for those who had lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones.

Committed to build 100 houses

To expedite this initiative, the Karnataka government expressed its willingness to purchase land in Kerala for the project. The plan, intended to bring immediate relief, was communicated to the Kerala’s chief secretary for necessary coordination.



Also read: Wayanad landslide aid: Kerala CM refutes Amit Shah's claim

However, in a letter dated December 9, Siddaramaiah expressed concern that Kerala has not yet provided any communication regarding the guidelines or directions required to move forward. This lack of response has delayed Karnataka’s efforts to fulfill its commitment and raised questions about Kerala’s approach to inter-state assistance.

In the letter, Siddaramaiah reaffirmed Karnataka’s dedication to helping Wayanad’s victims. He urged Kerala to expedite the required directives for land allocation and project initiation. The proactive approach, including Karnataka’s readiness to bear the land costs, emphasises the importance of swift action in such times of crisis.

“It is concerning that no communication has been received from the Kerala government regarding the necessary guidelines or directions to implement this project, preventing us from moving forward with our commitment,” Siddaramaiah stated in his letter.

“To facilitate this initiative, my government is also prepared to purchase the land required for constructing the houses, ensuring swift progress in providing relief to the affected families,” he added, stressing the need for cooperation.

Delay in cooperation may delay aid

A senior officer from Siddaramaiah’s secretariat noted that collaborative efforts guided by clear communication and shared priorities are essential to address such tragedies effectively. The officer pointed out that delay in cooperation could impede timely assistance to the victims.



Also read: Wayanad: Kerala HC slams Centre, state govt on lack of clarity in relief fund accounts

By addressing this issue, Siddaramaiah aims not only to fulfill Karnataka’s promise but also to highlight the broader necessity of seamless inter-state collaboration in disaster management. His letter reflects a call for cooperative governance, hoping that Kerala will respond promptly to set a precedent for effective disaster response.

The ball is now in Kerala’s court to act decisively and ensure that the initiative sees the light of day. The outcome of this inter-state interaction will determine if the two states can rise to the occasion and set an example of solidarity during crises.

It remains to be seen how Kerala will respond to Siddaramaiah’s plea and whether both states can work together to bring relief to Wayanad’s landslide victims.