TN CM Stalin to Inaugurate Periyar Memorial, Library in Vaikom on Dec 12

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 10 (PTI) Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, established in honour of Dravidar Kazhagam founder E V Ramasamy, is all set for inauguration in Kerala's Vaikom on December 12.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the memorial and library, while his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the function and deliver the keynote address during the ceremony.

All arrangements have been completed and Stalin would reach Kottayam on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu said here on Tuesday.

Velu and Kerala Minister for Devaswom and Ports V N Vasavan held a joint press conference here to brief on the details of the event.

Velu has been camping in Vaikom for the last three days to supervise the final works of the much awaited Thanthai Periyar Memorial and Periyar Library, official sources said.

Several dignitaries, including Kerala Ministers V N Vasavan and Saji Cheriyan, as well as Tamil Nadu Ministers Durai Murugan, Velu and M P Saminathan, are scheduled to speak at the event.

Kerala Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, her Tamil Nadu counterpart N Muruganandam, and Kottayam District Collector John V Samuel are also expected to attend the event, sources added. PTI

