Centre ‘intimidating’ foreign investors coming to Karnataka: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka’s Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, has accused the central government of “threatening” foreign investors keen on investing in the state.

Priyank has also slammed the Centre for delaying clearance for his US visit, remarking, “This is like issuing a Tatkal ticket after the train has already left.”

He told news agency PTI, “The Centre should either grant permission on time or deny it outright. What they’ve done is an insult to Karnataka. A state minister was set to travel abroad to attract investment, and their attempt to block it goes against the interests of the state.”



He questioned the Centre’s initial decision to deny permission, asking, “Why was I stopped in the first place? Let them provide a valid reason.”

Priyank said he had already written a letter seeking an explanation and warned, “If I don’t receive a clear response, I will pursue legal action.”

He further asked, “How would my visit to the US have harmed the Centre? Wouldn’t the investments I secure ultimately benefit the Centre too?”

Targets Centre for move

In an exclusive interview with The Federal prior to receiving clearance for his US visit, Priyank launched a sharp attack on the Centre, accusing it of attempting to derail investment opportunities in Karnataka. He stated that he was set to lead an official delegation to the United States to attract investments to the state. The itinerary included participation in the BIO 2025 Convention in Boston and the Design and Automation Conference in San Francisco.

“However, the Centre denied permission to my delegation while allowing the officials to proceed. What explains this discrimination? Had they given a reason, I would have accepted it,” he said. “We submitted a detailed proposal on May 15, and I have written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking a clear explanation,” he added. He also highlighted that a similar denial of permission had recently impacted a minister from Tamil Nadu.

Open challenge to PM Modi

The issue has now sparked a national debate, with Priyank openly challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders to a public discussion. “We don’t travel abroad for leisure,” he said. “During our 10-day foreign visit, Industries Minister MB Patil and I held several meetings and secured investments worth over ₹23,000 crore for the state, generating thousands of jobs.” He further questioned, “How much investment has Prime Minister Modi brought in from his foreign trips? I’m ready to debate this openly with him and BJP leaders.”

He stated that while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remain top destinations for investors, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are not far behind. “Despite our genuine efforts to attract investment, the Centre uses pressure tactics to divert it to North Indian states,” he alleged. He added that he has written to the Centre on this issue and is open to engaging in a discussion with BJP leaders if necessary.

Fake news bill, anti-corruption drive

Priyank said the state government is preparing to introduce a bill aimed at curbing fake news. “We are currently consulting with the law department, and a draft is ready. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session,” he said.

He also spoke about ongoing investigations into several corruption cases under the previous BJP regime, including the PSI scam, the COVID-19 scam, and the 40% commission allegations. “BJP leaders have destroyed crucial files, which is slowing down the investigation,” he alleged. “However, names like Yediyurappa and Sriramulu have surfaced in the COVID-19 scam. Under our government, even the biggest leaders in the BJP will be held accountable,” he asserted.

Mallikarjun Kharge as CM?

Responding to a question about whether his father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, might return to state politics, Priyank said, “Whether Mallikarjun Kharge becomes the chief minister is not for us to decide, that’s a decision for the party high command. He alone will determine whether to return to state politics. That said, he already holds a highly respected role as the party president. As someone with the authority to select chief ministers in other states, he carries a significant responsibility toward the people. Our family has always valued the love and trust of the public, and we remain deeply grateful for it.”

Ethical Hackathon on EVMs

Priyank also revealed that the Karnataka government is preparing to host an Ethical Hackathon on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Bengaluru.



The Congress, which has consistently questioned the credibility of EVMs, has now formally proposed the event as an open challenge. He said the government will soon write to the Election Commission of India seeking approval to conduct the hackathon. If permission is granted and EVMs are made available, the event will take place in the presence of judges, government officials, experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other technical specialists.

“If the hackathon proves that EVMs cannot be tampered with, it will help settle the entire debate once and for all,” he said.