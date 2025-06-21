Karnataka: Priyank Kharge gets clearance for US visit after initial denial

Karnataka Minister for IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge has finally received clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to travel to the United States.

This development comes two days after he wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking clarity on why the clearance for his official visit was denied.

He was scheduled to visit the US from June 14 to June 27 to lead delegations to the Boston Bio 2025 and the San Francisco Design Automation Conference.

He was in France when he was denied clearance and was forced to cut short his European trip and return from Paris to Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 18) night.

Letter to Jaishankar

In a strongly worded letter to Jaishankar, Priyank Kharge expressed concern over the lack of formal communication from the Ministry for the denial of his official tour to the US.

He said his visit was aimed at "strengthening collaborations, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities" for Karnataka.

"Denying a Cabinet Minister and the custodian of one of the world's largest technology clusters, the ability to carry out such official responsibilities without explanation, raises serious concerns. It is not only against the interests of the state but also undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism," he wrote in the letter.

"The visit was planned to explore collaborations, attract investments and create employment opportunities for Karnataka," he noted.

National interest undermined

He said the absence of ministerial-level representation during an official visit of "such significance is a lost opportunity to further elevate India's engagement, strengthen confidence among global partners and demonstrate the seriousness with which we approach these sectors".

"More importantly, the participation in such visits is aligned with our National priorities and would have directly supported the larger vision of Viksit Bharat laid out by the Prime Minister," he said.

Citing the lack of explanation for the denial of his official tour, he said it becomes "difficult to assess and plan future engagements of this nature".

"It also raises concerns about the consistency of the process, especially when the visits are official, sector-critical and in the National Interest," the Congress MLA from Chittapur said.

He also requested the Ministry to consider a "more transparent and consultative approach" in handling such official engagements in the future.

Political undertones

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, noted that the denial seemed like an attempt to “curtail the fame of Karnataka.”

While acknowledging the Union government’s right to refuse permission, he questioned the lack of transparency. “Rejecting my official tour is improper. This isn’t about politics. It’s about inviting investment,” he said.

He also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing that any investment secured would benefit both the state and the Centre.