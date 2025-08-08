Rahul asks EC to share voter lists, video recordings from past 10 years

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has alleged vote theft in last year’s Lok Sabha elections to benefit the BJP, on Friday (August 8) asked the Election Commission (EC) to immediately provide voter lists and video recordings of the voting process from the last 10 years.

"BJP's ideology is against the Constitution of India. Every Congress leader and worker will protect it...Election Commission of India should give us the voter lists and video recordings from the last 10 years, immediately," Rahul said while addressing the ‘Vote Adhikaar Rally’ in Bengaluru, as quoted by ANI.

‘Maharashtra polls rigged’

At the gathering, the Congress leader reiterated his claim that his party and its alliance partners lost the Assembly elections in Maharashtra last year due to alleged rigging.

“In the last election, a question arose before us, first it was the Lok Sabha polls, then the Maharashtra and Karnataka elections...In Maharashtra, INDIA alliance wins the Lok Sabha polls, but four months later, the BJP wins Assembly polls in the state...This was shocking. We found that one crore new voters voted in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra,” he said.

He claimed that on investigating on the ground, the Congress found that 1 crore new voters cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, which in turn went into the BJP’s kitty.

“Wherever these new voters came from, the BJP secured victory there. Our votes did not decrease, but the votes of the new voters went into the BJP’s account. That very day, we realised that something was amiss,” he said.

‘Proved 100 pc that BJP, EC stole votes’

Rahul further alleged that his party has “proved 100 per cent” that the EC and the BJP have stolen votes.

“In yesterday's press conference, we have proved 100 per cent that the EC and the BJP have committed theft of votes,” Rahul said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul said that times would change and those involved in vote theft would face punishment.

"Vote theft is not just an electoral scam; it is a major betrayal committed against the Constitution and democracy. Let the nation's culprits hear this - times will change, punishment will surely be meted out," he said on X.

Mahadevapura case

The Congress MP’s charges come a day after he claimed 1,00,250 "fake votes" were created in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure the BJP’s victory.

Rahul further alleged that there was "collusion" between the EC and the BJP, which was instrumental in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing his third term.

"Narendra Modi became Prime Minister with just a margin of 25 seats...Election Commission is helping BJP destroy the electoral system in India...The Election Commission is not giving us the data because of what we did in Mahadevpur (Karnataka Assembly constituency); if we do it in other Lok Sabha seats, then the truth about our democracy will come out. This is the evidence, criminal evidence (pointing to the physical voter list)," Rahul said as quoted by ANI.

Karnataka CM backs Rahul

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah endorsed Rahul’s comments. "The 2024 election was manipulated to keep the BJP in power. From controlling the Election Commission, to voter roll surges in Maharashtra, to silent deletions in Bihar - the pattern of manipulation is clear,” he said.

“Today, Shri Rahul Gandhi revealed the scale - over 1 lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura alone, flipping Bangalore Central. And similar tactics may have been used in several narrow BJP wins across the country. That's why the Congress party - along with the people - will take to the streets tomorrow. This isn't just a protest. It's a fight to protect your vote. Be there in large numbers,” added Siddaramiah.

(With inputs from agencies)