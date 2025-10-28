HC halts Karnataka order seen as targeting RSS, dealing blow to Congress govt

In a major jolt to the Congress government in Karnataka, the Dharwad Bench of the High Court has put on hold its directive requiring private organisations to seek prior approval before conducting events on government premises.



The single-judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna passed an interim stay on the government’s directive and posted the matter for further hearing on November 17, as per news agency ANI. The order, which many viewed as aimed at restricting RSS-related activities, will now remain on hold until the next hearing.

Petition cites rights violation

The petition against the government directive was filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, which contended that the order violated the rights of private organisations to carry out legitimate activities.

The Government Order (GO), now stayed by the court, was issued earlier this month and outlined detailed rules for the use of public and government-owned properties. It barred private or social organisations from conducting events, meetings, or cultural programmes in government schools, college grounds, or other institutional spaces without prior written permission from the concerned departmental heads. The order also instructed district administrations to ensure compliance and take action against violations under the Karnataka Land Revenue and Education Acts.

Reissued order sparks debate

The reissued directive was part of a broader move by the state government to regulate the use of public properties. On October 18, the Karnataka government reissued a 2013 order prohibiting the use of government school grounds for private purposes. The decision followed a letter from Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes.



The order, dated October 18, 2025, was aimed at “the preservation, protection and proper utilisation of government properties and premises, playgrounds, and public assets.”

Earlier, Karnataka Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil clarified that the government’s decision was not aimed at any specific group. He said, “This is not about any particular organisation. Government or institutional properties can be used only with due permission and for legitimate purposes, and any violation will be dealt with as per existing laws.”