Karnataka home minister: Govt ready to clarify Hate Speech Bill to Governor

The Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday (January 13) said the state government is willing to provide any clarification to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on the ‘Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill’, which is awaiting his assent.

Also read: Karnataka Assembly passes country's maiden anti-hate speech Bill

"We have already informed the Governor and have provided him with all kinds of explanations. If he seeks more clarification, then we will give that to him," Parameshwara told reporters.

The minister explained that this is a bill that has been brought with foresight.

Bill explained

Parameshwara said, "It is against those who create confusion in society by making unwanted statements. Plus, there are fallouts of such statements. It impacts society. Hence, we brought the bill after discussing it extensively." This bill is targeting unnecessary statements being made to create confusion, added the home minister.

Also read: What Karnataka’s hate speech law signals is lack of Cong's political fight

He clarified that while presenting the bill in the Assembly, he had explained it. He also claimed the Opposition BJP had opposed the bill, and said it had been sent to the Governor to pass it, and that the government is willing to answer any questions from the Governor’s end.

What the Bill entails

In December 2025, Karnataka assembly passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025.

According to the Bill, any expression which is made, published or circulated in words that are either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communication or otherwise - while in public view - and are enacted with an intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against persons alive or dead, a class or group of persons or a community, to meet any prejudicial interest, is considered to be hate speech.

The Bill has a provision for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

(With agency inputs)