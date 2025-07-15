Devanahalli land acquisition: Karnataka drops plan after 1,200-day farmer protest

The Karnataka state government has finally decided to abandon the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk, bowing to an indefinite protest led by farmers for over 1,200 days.

On Tuesday, July 15, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, involving senior officials and protesting farmers.

What CM said

The Chief Minister stated that while the government will not forcibly acquire land, if any farmer voluntarily wishes to sell their land, the government would purchase it through mutual agreement.

“No one can prevent that. We need both industrial development and to ensure fair compensation for those willing to part with their land,” Siddaramaiah said.

He emphasised that development is essential for increasing the income of every citizen. Devanahalli’s proximity to Bengaluru and the international airport makes it a prime location for industrialisation, which in turn requires land. However, large-scale protests of this magnitude against acquisition are rare, especially over fertile agricultural land. Farmers expressed their deep dependency on this land and demanded the cancellation of the acquisition.

Farmer leaders react

The Chief Minister acknowledged receiving representations from farmers, landowners, and stakeholders, and stated in a press conference that industrial promotion is vital for Karnataka’s growth. Actor Prakash Raj praised the Chief Minister for demonstrating social justice in action, not just in words.

Farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra said, “We opposed the forceful grabbing of land. This is a people’s movement backed by thousands. Women played a crucial role. This decision is a victory of our fight to protect the land.”

The government had earlier issued a final notification to acquire 1,777 acres of fertile farmland from 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli to establish an aerospace hub. This triggered massive opposition.

Backlash over CM’s earlier meeting

In a recent meeting with protestors, Siddaramaiah had asked for 10 days to discuss with legal experts. After legal consultation, he reconsidered the notification and decided to halt the acquisition process.

On Saturday, a few farmer leaders told the Chief Minister they were willing to give 449 acres. But protestors quickly objected, saying those who met Siddaramaiah do not represent the majority and that their lands were not even listed in the official notification.

Protestors alleged that the government was trying to divide the farming community, pointing out that the Chief Minister never gave them a meeting despite 1,200 days of protest, but met “fake farmers” in one day.

Film industry backs protest

The Kannada film industry and writers voiced support for the farmers. Actors Prakash Raj and Kishore participated in protests. Raj also attended the recent CM-farmer meeting and shared his views. Renowned writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa backed the farmers and demanded the immediate revocation of the acquisition notification.

Farmers are jubilant in Channarayapatna over the withdrawal. However, Industries Minister M B Patil and District In-charge Minister K H Muniyappa, who were against withdrawing from the project, are reportedly disappointed.

Celebrations across Bengaluru

As the final decision to abandon the land acquisition was made public, celebrations erupted at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Farmers, intellectuals, and activists joined in. An event was organised in the name of a gathering of all farmer-friendly organisations and like-minded individuals.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)