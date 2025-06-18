Karnataka govt's proposed work-hour extension evokes mixed reactions

The Karnataka government’s proposal to increase the daily working hours in the private sector from 8 to 10 hours has sparked widespread debate in the state.

While labour unions have opposed the move, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the amended bill, associations of private employees and hotel workers have welcomed it, arguing that it will allow employees to get two days off each week.

Trade unions apprehensive

Trade unions have argued that extending the work hours will increase pressure on workers and have expressed various opinions on the pros and cons of the move.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 18), the Labour Department held a meeting with trade union leaders to seek their opinion on the subject and conducted an elaborate discussion. Currently, the working hours in the state range between 8 and 9 hours.

The Association of Private Employees, however, supported the proposed amendment to the labour law. The association argued that if there is one additional hour of work daily, employees could get two days off each week, adding that they have no objection to the move.

Hotel workers' body happy

Hotel Workers’ Association also welcomed the move. PC Rao, President of the Hotel Owners’ Association, said that labour unions are misinterpreting the government's intent.

He said that there is already a rule for a 48-hour work week, and extending daily working hours to 10 will not make a significant difference. Employees will be compensated for overtime and get two days off, so the association supports the government's move, he added.

CITU President Varalakshmi strongly opposed the decision, stating that no amendments should be made to labour laws. She argued that extending work hours would put an extra burden on workers and reduce productivity.

She claimed that increasing the work hours violates the Constitution, adding that CITU leaders are considering meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to formally submit their objection. She demanded that the amendment bill not be implemented under any circumstances.

No decision yet

However, due to mixed opinions on the proposed work-hour extension, the Labour Department’s meeting with trade union leaders remained inconclusive.

The Labour Commissioner and a Labour Department official said that a detailed discussion will be held, and a formal notification will be issued thereafter.

This article was first published in The Federal Karnataka.