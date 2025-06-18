After Andhra, Karnataka proposes 10‑hour work days

The Karnataka government has unveiled a proposal to amend its labour laws by increasing maximum working hours in shops and commercial establishments and IT/ITeS/BPO sectors. Under the proposed changes, employees could work up to 10 hours a day, with an overtime cap of 144 hours per quarter. Small firms would be exempt from these revisions. reports say.

Currently, the law permits a standard workday of up to 9 hours, plus a 1‑hour overtime allowance, totalling 10 hours. The proposed amendment would formalise a 10‑hour daily limit and expand permissible overtime from 50 hours per three months to 144 hours.

Critics fear exploitation

By increasing allowed overtime to 144 hours per quarter, Karnataka wants to significantly boost flexibility for employers, especially in sectors with shifting work demands. However, critics fear this may lead to prolonged periods of overwork during peak cycles.

Proponents argue the amendment brings clarity and adaptability for businesses, citing the need in fast-paced service sectors. Yet labour unions and health experts warn of possible burnout, mental and physical strain, and a further erosion of work-life balance.

The Karnataka government has cited the Centre's directive to all states to consider amending the working hour limits through legislative or regulatory changes appropriately. Similar amendments had already been brought in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh also proposed a 10-hour work policy. In August 2024, the Karnataka government shelved 14‑hour workday proposal after a series of protests.

Assembly to discuss proposal

Small businesses would remain unaffected by the new rules. The government has termed these as “labour reforms” designed to align Karnataka with the dynamic needs of the industry. Official clarification is awaited on whether the plan applies broadly or only to certain sectors.

The draft amendment awaits discussion in the Karnataka assembly’s upcoming session. Employees, unions, and employers are likely to intensify their advocacy efforts as the debate unfolds.

With the state’s employment landscape shifting, Karnataka’s potential shift to a 10‑hour workday sparks debate on economic adaptability versus employee welfare.