Karnataka governor calls for ‘non-partisan’ probe against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, as he granted sanction for prosecution against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for alleged corruption on Saturday (August 17), called for an “objective and non-partisan investigation”.

The governor decided that Siddaramaiah could be legally proceeded against in connection with an alleged scandal involving land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He said he was prima facie satisfied that the allegations and the supporting materials made available to him revealed that offences had been committed.

Governor criticises ministers

The governor termed as "irrational" the decision of the council of ministers advising him to withdraw his show-cause notice to the chief minister and to reject the plea seeking sanction for prosecution.

"Upon perusal of the petition along with the materials in support of the allegations in the petitions and subsequent reply of Siddaramaiah and the advice of the state cabinet along with the legal opinion, it seems to me that there are two versions in relation to the same set of facts," the governor said in his decision.

Ground for sanction

"It is very necessary that a neutral, objective and non-partisan investigation be conducted. I am prima facie satisfied that the allegations and the supporting materials disclose commission of offences." In view of the facts and circumstances, Gehlot said he was satisfied that sanction can be accorded against Siddaramaiah.

"Hence, I hereby accord sanction against the chief minister under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions," he added.

"Serious allegations"

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist TJ Abraham, Gehlot issued a "show-cause notice" on July 26 directing the chief minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days.

Pointing to a committee under the chairmanship of an IAS officer, Gehlot said it appeared from the terms of reference that there were serious allegations involving illegal allotment of alternative sites, illegal allotment of land and irregularities in allocation of land.

"Since the sanction is sought against the chief minister himself, the surrounding circumstances of placing the show-cause notice before the cabinet and the decision of the cabinet advising me to withdraw the notice would not inspire confidence to act on such advice of the cabinet," he said.