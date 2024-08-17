MUDA scam: Karnataka Governor sanctions CM Siddaramaiah's prosecution

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has grated the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA scam, a move that could mark a significant challenge in the latter's political career.

The approval for prosecution followed petitions submitted by Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru, T.J. Abraham from Madikeri, and Pradeep. These petitions were consolidated, resulting in the Governor's decision to grant prosecution permission.



The allegations revolve around irregularities in the allotment of MUDA plots, with accusations that Siddaramaiah illegally acquired plots in his wife's name. A formal complaint regarding these claims was lodged with the Governor.

On the same day the complaint was submitted, the Governor issued a notice to Siddaramaiah. The order, allowing prosecution, has since been forwarded to the Chief Secretary of the state government



The Karnataka government had "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "show cause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.