10 years of Gig Work, yet Invisible: The Untold Story

App-based service platforms have now been around for a decade, revolutionizing India’s urban lifestyle. But for the workers behind the scene, the reality is different. Algorithms decide their earnings, nudge them to work longer hours, and penalize them in ways they can’t fight. And while the government is now stepping in with social security, does it really change anything? This story takes a closer look at how these apps control gig workers and why the current policies barely scratch the surface

Arun Prasath
25 March 2025 9:46 AM IST


Gig workersSwiggyZomato
