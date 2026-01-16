Karnataka begins excavation in Gadag after gold discovery

Days after gold ornaments were dug out during the construction of a house in Lakkundi village in Gadag district of Karnataka, the state government on Friday (January 16) began a full-scale 'treasure hunt' with excavations on the premises of the local Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple. The historica Lakkundi village is known for its architectural heritage in the Gadag district located in north-central Karnataka.

The project is being undertaken jointly by various state departments, including that of tourism and archaeology, museums and heritage, besides the Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority and the district administration.

An area measuring 10 metres by 10 metres has been demarcated for excavation. "We have roped in 15 women and five men for this job," an official engaged in the work said.

The treasure hunt began after a boy last week spotted a small copper pot filled with gold ornaments in various forms, weighing 470 grams. The ornaments are said to be 300 to 400 years old.

The boy handed over the treasure to the district administration, for which he was felicitated. The government took possession of the gold.

Treasure chest

Lakkundi was once ruled by historical dynasties such as Chalukyas, Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas, Kalchuris and the Vijayanagara kings, and is associated with the famed philanthropist "Danachintamani" Attimabbe.

This was also the place where gold coins were minted in ancient times, sources in the archaeology department said.

Officials said the region is believed to be rich in buried valuables, including gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, rubies, corals and cat's eye stones.

"Lakkundi has historically been a prosperous centre, and evidence suggests that immense material wealth may still be concealed underground," sources involved in the excavations said.

Previous discoveries

During an exploration conducted in November 2024, thousands of ancient artefacts were unearthed at Lakkundi.

More recently, the discovery of jewellery has further heightened interest in the site. Even now, precious stones such as sapphires, pearls, gems, diamonds and cat's eye are reportedly being found in different parts of the area.

According to archaeologists, the fresh excavations are of high historical importance and are expected to yield inscriptions, monuments, sculptures and ornaments linked to Karnataka's medieval history, potentially adding significantly to the understanding of Lakkundi's rich heritage.

(With agency inputs)