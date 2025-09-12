Karnataka to hold fresh 'Caste Census' from September 22, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (September 12) that a fresh Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste census will be held in the state from September 22 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

"Everyone should be given equal opportunities as per our Constitution," the Chief Minister said.

‘60-question questionnaire’

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that the exercise will be conducted “scientifically,” with a 60-question questionnaire prepared for the exercise that covers 7 crore people in the state.

“To know the social and educational status of 7 crore people, a fresh survey is being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, headed by Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik. They have been asked to complete the survey and submit the report at the earliest. The commission has said they will submit it before December,” he added.

‘1,75,000 teachers to be used’

The Chief Minister further stated that government school teachers will be pressed into service for the survey during the Dasara holidays.

“About 1,75,000 teachers will be used, each receiving remuneration of up to Rs 20,000. This is the major cost component, amounting to around Rs 325 crore. Overall, Rs 420 crore has been allocated for the survey, and additional funds will be provided if needed,” he added.

For the earlier, 2015 Social and Educational Survey, the Karnataka government had spent Rs 165.51 crore.

Fresh survey approved on June 12

The Karnataka Cabinet approved a fresh survey on June 12, nullifying the 2015 exercise by citing Section 11(1) of the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes Act, 1995, which mandates revising the state's backwards classes list every decade.

The decision followed directions from Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, to conduct caste re-enumeration, addressing complaints from excluded communities.

Several communities, particularly Karnataka's two dominant groups—Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats—had expressed strong reservations about the 2015 survey, labelling it "unscientific."

Earlier, Siddaramaiah emphasised that this constitutes "an entirely fresh exercise, required by law" rather than a re-survey. He cited Section 11, Clause 1 of the 2014 Constitutional Amendment Act concerning Backwards Classes, which legally mandates a new Social and Educational Survey after ten years.

(With agency inputs)