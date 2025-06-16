Karnataka survey different from the Centre’s caste census: Siddaramaiah

Davangere (Karnataka), June 16 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday clarified that his government’s upcoming socio-educational and caste survey is fundamentally different from the Centre's caste census, emphasising that the state's initiative is driven by the imperative of social justice.

His comments follow a gazette notification stating that the nationwide caste census would commence from March 1, 2027 while in certain regions like the Union Territory of Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from October 1, 2026.

Addressing reporters here, Siddaramaiah said, “The Centre is doing a caste census, which will be taken up from 2027. However, it has not said that it will conduct a socio-educational survey. What we are going to do is a socio-educational survey. Caste census will also come under its purview.” He reiterated that the Karnataka government has no objection to the Centre’s census but underscored the scope and intent of the state's exercise.

“The Centre is only doing a caste census, while we are undertaking a comprehensive socio-educational and caste survey. The distinction is important.” According to Siddaramaiah, the purpose of the state survey is to gather data that can inform effective welfare measures for backward and marginalised communities.

“We are doing this because, for social justice, we must know the socio-economic and educational status of the people. Without knowing that, it becomes difficult to implement meaningful welfare programmes,” he explained.

Asked about the pressure from dominant communities objecting to the previous survey, the CM dismissed the allegation and noted that objections to the earlier survey came from both dominant and deprived communities.

“More importantly, it’s been 10 years since the earlier survey was initiated. As per Section 11 of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, a new report must be prepared after every 10 years. That is the legal and administrative basis for our decision to order a fresh survey,” he added.

Siddaramaiah further said that he has already instructed the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to commence the survey work without delay.

“I have already ordered the Backward Classes Commission to do it immediately,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing national debate surrounding caste-based enumeration and its implications for policymaking.

Karnataka had, in 2015, undertaken a socio-economic and caste census, but its findings were never officially published due to controversy and pushback from various quarters.

The state cabinet on June 12 decided to carry out a fresh survey, aiming to gather updated data.

The move follows a directive from the Congress high command, urging the state to initiate caste re-enumeration amid rising concerns from several communities that they were excluded or misrepresented in the earlier survey conducted a decade ago.

The announcement also comes at a time when the cabinet was already reviewing the findings of the Socio-Educational Survey submitted to the government, which was based on the 2015 data collection. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)