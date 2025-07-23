Karnataka to hold fresh caste census in Sep-Oct, this time by mobile app

A fresh social and educational survey of all 70 million people in Karnataka — in popular parlance, a caste census — will be held over 15 days, from September 22 to October 7, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced.

The government previously cancelled the caste survey report submitted by the Kantharaj and Jayaprakash Hegde Commission after strong opposition from some influential communities.

At that time, it was announced that a new survey would be conducted. Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Backward Classes Commission has been approved and the dates have been announced.

This survey will collect comprehensive information, including the economic status and land ownership details of everyone. The report will serve as a basis for preparing the next budget, and Siddaramaiah has expressed hope that it should be a model survey in the country.

Also read: Karnataka survey different from the Centre’s caste census: Siddaramaiah

Methodology and supervision

Previously, the Kantharaj Commission conducted a physical (manual) survey with 54 questions. However, this time, it has been decided that the survey will be conducted using a mobile app, incorporating additional elements.

To ensure that the survey is conducted scientifically and transparently, expert committees will be consulted to finalize the questions to be asked. The chief minister has indicated that a high-level committee will be formed to oversee the survey work, and a study will be conducted on the census carried out in Telangana.

The chief minister, during a meeting on Wednesday (July 23) issued strict instructions to officials to ensure that no complaints regarding the survey are entertained and that no one is allowed to opt out of the survey.

Also read: Karnataka | Original caste survey missing; where did it go, and how?

Massive preparations

For this massive operation, around 165,000 enumerators will be required, and staff from other departments will also be utilized along with teachers. Preparatory measures have been instructed to begin immediately.

The chief minister has directed that a special plan should be formulated to successfully conduct the survey within the city limits of Bengaluru and that sub-castes should be accurately recorded.

Also read: Karnataka Cabinet approves new Caste Census amid internal opposition

Goal of building a just society

“This survey is being conducted with the hope that a classless and caste-free society is ultimately established. Based on this report, efforts must be made to empower those who are socially and economically backward. A just society with economic and social equality must be built in the community,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi, Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission Madhusudhana R Naik, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Legal Adviser to the Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, and other senior officials.

(This story originally appeared in The Federal Karnataka)