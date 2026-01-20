Karnataka DGP(CRE) Ramachandra Rao suspended after obscene video goes viral

The Karnataka government has placed DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

News channels beamed a video on Monday (January 19) purportedly showing Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao in an alleged compromising position with women.

The video went viral in the social media as well. Rao sought to reject the videos outright terming them "fabricated and false".

Govt takes disciplinary action

In an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) on Monday, the government said videos and news reports widely circulated on television channels and digital media platforms showed the senior IPS officer acting in an "obscene manner", prompting the decision to initiate disciplinary action.

"Vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government," the government order said.

The order further said the matter was examined by the state government, which found that the officer's conduct amounted to violation of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The government said it is prima facie satisfied that "it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry".

During the suspension period, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. The order also places restrictions on his movement, stating that during the period of suspension, the officer should not leave headquarters under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government.

CM Siddaramaiah orders probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reportedly directed the home department to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

He said, “No matter how senior the officer is, disciplinary action will be taken if there is misconduct.”

Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and that further action will be decided based on the findings. He said the suspension of the officer was an immediate step necessitated by the seriousness of the matter, and that the officer could even be dismissed.

The home minister emphasised the government’s commitment to accountability, and pointed out that it acted promptly despite Rao’s seniority. Parameshwara said he and the chief minister are deeply disturbed by the incident.

‘Disgraceful act’: BJP MLA

BJP MLA and former minister Suresh Kumar on Monday criticised the alleged misconduct of Rao, and called it a “disgraceful act and an inexcusable crime”.

In a statement, he said Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department. He said the act committed by a senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt.

He also blamed the government for just sending Rao on compulsory leave rather than taking stricter action against him in the gold smuggling case connected to his step-daughter Ranya Rao.

‘Fabricated and false’: Ramachandra Rao

Ramachandra Rao has denied the allegations linked to the viral video, and claims it is fabricated, and was generated using artificial intelligence. He said he would consult his lawyer on the next course of action.

The DGP said he intended to explain to the Home Minister that false information is being spread about him, but he could not meet the minister on Monday (January 19).

The video footage that is being circulated online seems to be a compilation of several clips recorded at different times in Rao’s office. It is not clear whether it is the same woman in all the clips or different women. The woman’s face has been blurred.

The authenticity of the circulating video has not been verified.

Gold smuggling case

Rao is the step father of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, who is accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over Rs 12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with two others - businessman Tarun Raju, and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

Ranya was apprehended at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025 with 14.8 kgs of gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Ranya had made 45 solo trips to Dubai between 2023 and 2025, raising suspicions on her involvement in a broader smuggling network.

Ranya is presently in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Jail.

(With agency inputs)