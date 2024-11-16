Cash-crunched Karnataka moves for 24x7 mining; activists see red

Apparently under pressure from influential miners and to shore up revenue, Karnataka plans to allow companies extract iron ore all through day and night, upsetting environmentalists as well as the forest department.

Until now mining companies were permitted to mine in forest areas after giving an undertaking to shut operations after sunset. Now they are lobbying for 24X7 operations.

As a first step, the state government has set up a committee on the suggestion of the department of mines and geology, which is said to be under pressure to follow the Odisha and Jharkhand model. Uninterrupted mining, it is argued, will fetch Karnataka Rs. 9,000 crore in revenue.

Forest officials oppose decision

But the Forest Department is aghast. It calls the development catastrophic.

“The Siddaramaiah government is succumbing to pressure from the mining lobby at the cost of environmental concerns,” rues former principal conservator of forests Parameshwarappa, reflecting a widely held view.

A report from the Environment Management Policy Research Institute to the forest department warned that round-the-clock mining will have a negative effect on flora, fauna and livelihood of the society.

Miners want uninterrupted mining

But the Federation of India Mining Industries (FIMI) wants 24X7 operations, citing the model of Odisha and Jharkhand.

A member of FIMI asserted that the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Karnataka Forest Act and Mining Acts do not bar the mining of iron ore in three shifts all through the day.

A senior forest official said on the condition of anonymity that more than 800 mining proposals (minor minerals) in Karnataka, which received environmental clearances from the District Environmental Impact Assessment authorities in 2016-18 are yet to get reappraised by the State Expert Assessment Committee over concerns over the damage to environment and possible violations.

Forest minister ignorant

Even Forests and Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre is said to be upset over the way the government is planning to exempt iron ore from the list of forest produce. According to officials, 80 per cent of various kinds of iron ore mines come under the forest department’s jurisdiction.

Khandre said: “I am not aware of the move to allow 24x7 mining operations in forest areas. There is no proposal before the government. As I am busy with by-elections, I will respond once I get all the information.”

The documents with The Federal show that Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh has proposed two subjects connected to the mining and forest departments, including exempting iron ore from the list of forest produce, to be listed before the cabinet meeting of November 14.

Greens pressure CM

The forest department has resisted pressure from mining companies for the easing of restrictions. The Karnataka Lokayukta has suggested ways to contain illegal mining.

The Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS), a voluntary organization fighting illegal mining in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, has urged Siddaramaiah and Khandre not to allow round-the-clock mining in forest areas.

Similar concern has been expressed by environment experts including Nagesh Hegde, Akhilesh Chippali and others.

Dip in revenue upsets CM

According to sources in the forest department, with a dip in revenue collection, the government is being forced to collect more revenue from revenue earning departments, including excise and mining.

The government expected Rs. 9,000 crores from the department of mines and geology for the present fiscal. However, the collection has not even crossed 46 per cent. Some mining officials exploited the mess to persuade Siddaramaiah to be flexible.

Siddaramaiah, bent upon improving the revenue situation, has directed the mining authorities to at least meet last year’s collection target of 56 per cent. The revenue collection as of October-end is Rs. 4,000 crores, against a target of Rs. 9,000 crores.

Biodiversity at risk

Forest officials argue that the situation in Jharkhand and Odisha are totally different from Karnataka. The biodiversity and ecology of the states vary. It is not prudent to follow the Jharkhand and Odisha models blindly.

Sources in the government told The Federal that improving the state’s financial health is now the primary concern of the government, which is seriously thinking of lifting the ban on night mining.

However, the proposal has to get clearance from the cabinet and the needed amendment needed to be made for the legislation, which should finally get the assent of the Assembly.

Reverse the move, CM told

Another senior official warned that the government’s move is likely to attract the wrath of the Supreme Court.

Accusing the Karnataka government of neglecting ecological concerns, the Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) and Ravikrishna Reddy of Lancha Muktha Karnataka (Corruption Free Karnataka) are up in arms. SPS’ Shreeshaila told: “We hope the government will rethink this most hazardous decision.”