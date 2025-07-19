Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s escort vehicle topples near Mandya

An escort vehicle in Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar’s convoy toppled near Mandya while en route from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Police personnel in the vehicle sustained injuries. According to media reports, the incident took place due to slippery road conditions following rainfall.

Driver lost control

Deccan Herald reported that the vehicle turned turtle near the T M Hosuru gate of Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district in the afternoon.

The report further stated that the vehicle was coming behind DK Shivakumar’s car when he was on his way back to Bengaluru after attending the Saadhana Samavesha in Mysuru. It further stated that the incident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar says focus is on 2028 Karnataka polls, not on CM post

Injured identified

The injured have been identified as Mahesh, Dinesh, Jayalingu and Karthik, reported Deccan Herald. They were initially administered first aid at the Srirangapatna taluk hospital and later rushed to K R Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

The vehicle was also damaged during the accident. Later in the day, Srirangpatna rural police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to an ANI report, Shivakumar, who was following the escort vehicle in his own car, was unharmed in the incident, said officials. The report further stated that the incident occurred when the escort vehicle struck a divider and overturned while escorting Shivakumar, who was returning to Bengaluru after attending a Sadhana conference in Mysore.

Later, DK Shivakumar resumed his journey to Bengaluru, and no disruption was reported in his travel schedule. The police and emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and cleared the area to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the expressway.