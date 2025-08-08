Rahul says EC shut its websites in 3 states after his voter theft allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (August 8) continued to stand by his vote theft allegations and lashed out at the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit under oath from him.

Addressing the 'Vote Adhikar Rally' in Bengaluru, Rahul alleged that the EC and the BJP colluded to steal the Lok Sabha election from people.

"The EC asks me to file an affidavit and give information under oath. I have taken oath inside the Parliament holding the Constitution," he said.

'EC shut down websites'

Today, when the people are questioning the Election Commission based on data he released, the EC has shut its website, he alleged.

The EC websites in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have been shut down because they knew that if people started questioning based on data then their entire structure will collapse, Rahul alleged.

Further, the former Congress president said: "In the (2024) Lok Sabha election, our alliance wins. But after 4 months, the BJP wins the Maharashtra Assembly election. It was a surprising election result. When we tried to find out, we learnt that 1 crore new voters cast their votes; 1 crore new voters who had never voted in the LS polls voted in the assembly election in Maharashtra."

The Congress leader claimed that such new votes went to the BJP, which pointed to "wrongdoings".

"Wherever these new voters cast their votes, the BJP won. The votes of our alliance did not reduce and we got exactly the same number of votes we had in the Lok Sabha election. The new voters went to the BJP in the Assembly election," he pointedly added.

