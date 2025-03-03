Karnataka: Senior leader Moily wants DK Shivakumar as CM

Speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has intensified amid internal discord within the ruling Congress party. Senior leaders Veerappa Moily and Basavaraju Shivaganga have openly backed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, fuelling discussions about a potential shift in power.

Senior leaders rally behind Shivakumar:

Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily has backed Shivakumar, recalling his role in the leader’s early political career.

"I was the one who ensured that Shivakumar got his first ticket to contest as an MLA. Let’s all wish for him to become the chief minister at the earliest, " Veerappa Moily said.

For months, discussions about a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement have been circulating, with growing speculation that Shivakumar’s camp is pushing for a leadership change. While Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leaders maintain that the decision rests with the party high command, recent political maneuvering suggests otherwise.

Internal divide widens

Leaders close to Siddaramaiah, such as Minister KN Rajanna, have been vocal about internal party affairs. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s loyalists have been advocating for a change in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership, a move that could weaken Shivakumar’s hold over the state unit.

Shivakumar has been at the helm of the KPCC since July 2020, but over the past six months, pressure to replace him has intensified.

Battle for Karnataka’s top post heats up

The leadership tussle within Karnataka Congress is far from over. Public endorsements from senior leaders, internal power struggles, and speculation over a CM change keep political circles buzzing.

For now, the official stance remains that the Congress high command will have the final say. However, as political dynamics shift, the battle for Karnataka’s top post appears to be heating up in the run-up to key political developments.

