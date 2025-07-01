Karnataka Cong firmly behind Siddaramaiah, no leadership change: Shivakumar

Extinguishing all speculations for once and all, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (July 1) confirmed that there will be no change in leadership in the Congress and that the party stands strong behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“There will be no change in leadership under any circumstances. We are fully committed to strengthening Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s hands,” Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.

Rebels get a rap

The deputy chief minister said that MLA Iqbal Hussain, who recently caused controversy by making statements to the media about the party’s internal matters, will soon be issued a notice.

He also warned leaders, including BR Patil, HC Balakrishna, and other party MLAs, to refrain from speaking to the media on the issue.

Shivakumar’s clarification comes amid whispers of a possible leadership change in the party amid demands by a section of MLAs allegedly backed by him to replace Siddaramaiah with him.

‘Surjewala’s visit nothing to be alarmed about’

When asked about the separate meetings that Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party’s Karnataka in-charge – who is said to be visiting the state to sort out internal squabbles in the party –is holding with MLAs, Shivakumar said such meetings are purely related to party organisation.

“No one needs to be alarmed. These meetings are purely related to party organisation,” he said.

‘Party focusing on organisation’

He said the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during the party’s conclave in Belagav,i had said that the party will concentrate on organisation this year and as part of this, changes are taking place in block and district Congress units nationwide.

Shivakumar explained that AICC leaders are gathering opinions at various levels on what changes should be made to strengthen the party, and where and how organisational reforms should be implemented.

“This is an internal process and has nothing to do with any intention of changing the leadership,” he said.

(The story was first published in The Federal Karnataka)