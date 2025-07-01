Congress has no plans to replace Siddaramaiah with Shivakumar as Karnataka CM: Report

Amid murmurs of a leadership change in the Congress government in Karnataka, sources in the party high command have reportedly said that there are no immediate plans to replace Siddaramaih with DK Shivakumar as the chief minister despite pressure from the latter’s supporters.

Cabinet reshuffle on cards

A NDTV report quoting sources in the Congress high command says that the party leadership in Delhi is closely monitoring developments in Karnataka and has sent Randeep Surjewala to the state to iron out internal issues.

Also read: DK Shivakumar and I on good terms, says Karnataka CM amid power tussle

The sources reportedly have said that the Congress high command’s priority is governance in the state and Shivakumar may have to make peace with a cabinet reshuffle for now. They say discussions on key changes in the state Congress unit and cabinet are underway and may be implemented soon.

Shivakumar, however, is not in favour of a cabinet rejig as opposed to Siddaramaiah, who supports it as it will solidify his position as chief minister for the rest of his government’s term till 2028.

Final decision with high command: Kharge

The development comes a day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party high command will take a final call on whether or not to change the Karnataka chief minister.

“It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command, and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems,” he said.

Also read: Congress high command to decide: Kharge on leadership change in Karnataka

Kharge added that Surjewala has been sent to the state to gather information on the internal bickering within the party, and the next step will be taken based on his report.

Surjewala sent to pacify factions

Surjewala is on a three-day visit to the state amid reports of an internal feud in the party between the Siddaramaiah and Sivakumar factions, which the BJP alleges has led to worsening of the law and order situation in the state.

The Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka is reportedly slated to hold one-on-one meetings with legislators and hear their grievances.

The buzz about leadership change gained momentum after some MLAs in the Congress expressed dissatisfaction with the Siddaramaiah government’s performance.

‘100 MLAs backing Shivakumar’

What added fuel to the speculations was Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s remarks about “revolutionary” political developments after September.

Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain claims that at least 100 of the 138 party legislators are backing Shivakumar. He told NDTV that if the high command does not change the chief minister now, the Congress may not return to power.

Also read: Shivakumar may get CM post in 2-3 months, claims Karnataka MLA

Siddaramaiah, however, has dismissed the speculations about leadership change.

The chief minister on Monday asserted that the Congress government will remain “as solid as a rock” for five years.