English and Hindi weakening children’s talent: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (November 1) accused the Centre of neglecting Kannada and imposing Hindi.

He also called upon people of the state to oppose those who are “anti-Kannada”.

‘Step-motherly treatment to Karnataka’

"The federal government is meting out step-motherly treatment to Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said during his address on the occasion of the state foundation day (Rajyotsava Day) in the state capital Bengaluru.

He charged that the state provides Rs 4.5 lakh crore revenue to the Centre, but it is denied its rightful share and is given a paltry amount in return.

‘Injustice being done to Kannada’

Stating that injustice is being done to Kannada language, the chief minister said, "There are continuous attempts to impose Hindi. Grants are given for the development of Hindi and Sanskrit while other languages of the country are being neglected."

He also said that Karnataka is denied funds for the development of the state.

"Injustice is being done to the classical language Kannada by denying adequate funds for its growth. We have to oppose all those who are anti-Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.

‘English and Hindi weakening children’s talent’

Underlining the need to take Kannada language and its culture to new heights, the chief minister said the neglect inflicted upon the Kannada language in education has caused many problems.

"Children of the developed nations think, learn, and dream in their mother tongue, but here the situation is against it. English and Hindi are weakening the talent of our children," Siddaramaiah said.

"Hence, there is a need to bring laws to introduce the mother tongue as the medium of instruction. I emphasise that the Centre should pay heed in this direction," he added.

(With agency inputs)