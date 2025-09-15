Devanahalli tollgate manager’s refusal to speak Kannada sparks outrage

A controversy has erupted on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a highway tollgate manager at Nallur in Devanahalli taluk refused to speak Kannada, drawing sharp reactions from locals and pro-Kannada groups.



Also read | Bengaluru techie deletes post against BMTC staff; told 'don't play Hindi victim card'

According to eyewitnesses, when questioned by commuters about his inability to converse in Kannada, the manager reportedly replied, “I don’t know Kannada. This is a national highway, why should I speak Kannada?” The remark triggered anger among local Kannadigas, who accused him of showing disrespect towards the state’s language and culture.

Video viral on social media

A video of the incident, which shows the manager refusing to use Kannada, has since gone viral on social media, further fuelling outrage. Netizens pointed out that despite being employed at the tollgate for over a year, the manager, apparently a Telugu speaker, has not made any effort to learn Kannada. Several users vented frustration online.

Locals alleged that even while interacting with colleagues, the manager continues to rely on Tamil and Telugu instead of picking up Kannada, despite working in Karnataka on a daily basis. They termed his approach “anti-local language” and said it was an insult to the dignity of Kannadigas.



Also read | Meta apologises after Siddaramaiah raised concerns over inaccurate Kannada translation

Pro-Kannada organisations have now stepped in, staging protests and demanding immediate government intervention. They argued that the incident reflects a larger problem of neglect towards Kannada in public spaces and institutions. “Government permission and facilities should not be given to those who do not learn Kannada. The rule that everyone coming to the state must learn a minimum level of Kannada should be strictly enforced,” they said in a statement.