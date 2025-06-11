Decision for fresh caste census Cong high command’s, not mine: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified on Wednesday (June 11) that the government has not completely disregarded the caste census report conducted under the leadership of former Backward Classes Commission chairman H Kantharaju.

‘Fresh survey in 60-70 days’

He said that since the report is a decade old, a decision has been made to conduct a fresh survey within 60 to 70 days in order to revise the statistical data.

He, however, emphasised that the decision to conduct a resurvey was not his own and was made by the Congress high command.

Also Read: Congress high command wants new caste survey in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Speaking to the media at Alakapura helipad in Gauribidanur Taluk on Wednesday, he said that the original caste census was conducted in 2015, and 10 years have passed since then. Given the significant changes in socio-economic data, the high command has directed a fresh survey to be undertaken, he said.

‘Probe agencies being misused’

Commenting on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the homes of Congress MPs and MLAs in Ballari, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of misusing investigative agencies and the law for political purposes.

Also Read: Survey will help in scientific classification of SCs in Karnataka: Justice Nagamohan Das

He, however, added that the Congress would not obstruct any investigation, and if anyone is found guilty, they will be punished according to the law.

‘BJP politicising stampede’

Regarding the stampede incident during the RCB victory celebration on June 4, Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP, accusing it of politicising the event.

He questioned the BJP's silence on past tragedies, “How many people died in the Godhra incident? How many died in the Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy? Who was the chief minister at that time? Why didn’t they resign?”

Also Read: ED raids Congress MP Tukaram, 3 MLAs in Karnataka in Valmiki fund scam probe

He alleged that the BJP is using the RCB stampede as a political weapon.

Poverty eradication

Highlighting his party’s efforts to alleviate poverty, Siddaramaiah said the Congress government had implemented the 'Garibi Hatao' (Eradicate Poverty) programme, which contributed to a reduction in poverty.

Also Read: MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 more properties worth Rs 100 crore

“What concrete measures have Narendra Modi and the BJP taken to eradicate poverty?” he said, slamming the prime minister and his party.

(The article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)