Congress high command wants new caste survey in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

The top leadership of the Congress has told the Karnataka government to conduct a new caste survey, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday (June 10).

“The high command has advised the chief minister and me to ensure that everyone is heard as far as the caste survey is concerned,” said Shivakumar.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy were in Delhi on Tuesday to meet with the central leadership of the Congress.

‘Ensure justice to all’

After several ministers, MLAs, and MPs flagged many issues in the 2015 caste survey, the Congress central leadership said the survey should be done in such a way that no one feels left out.

Also Read: Survey will help in scientific classification of SCs in Karnataka: Justice Nagamohan Das

Shivakumar said the government would give a fresh opportunity to everyone who felt they were left out in the earlier caste survey, and that the state cabinet would discuss it, plan, and ensure justice to all.

2015 caste survey

The last caste survey in Karnataka was conducted in 2015 during the earlier term of Siddaramaiah as chief minister. The data was formally submitted in April this year.

Many sections of society have disputed the findings of the survey.

Also Read: Karnataka extends SC internal reservation survey deadline to May 25

Vokkaliga and Lingayat leaders in the state said their communities were underrepresented, and there was opposition from within the Congress party also.

They have recommended a re-classification of castes based on socio-economic and educational parameters, to have six categories instead of the current five, and to remove exemption from the creamy layer policy for castes in Category 1, which are the “most backward”.