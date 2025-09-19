Caste census: Decision to postpone only after talks with Siddaramaiah, says DKS

Amid escalating concerns surrounding the caste census in Karnataka, particularly regarding the caste classifications and contentious terminology , deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar stated that any decision to postpone the survey would be made only after consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also urged the state government not to conduct the survey in haste and suggested that it could create unease among the communities.

The survey had been scheduled to take place between September 22 and October 7, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 420 crore.

Concerns over caste-list

Earlier on Thursday, September 18, during the cabinet meeting, several ministers raised concerns over the caste list prepared for the survey. Ministers expressed how the nomenclature of the castes in the list would create an "anti-upper caste" image for the Congress and highlighted problematic dual-identity caste names.

They warned that the list could deepen community divisions.

According to officials, CM Siddaramaiah asked some ministers to hold discussions with the Backward Commission and get back to him regarding the further course of action.

Following his direction, Deputy CM Shivakumar, along with his cabinet colleagues HK Patil, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Byrathi Suresh and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan met Madhusudhan R Naik, chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for the Backward Classes and its members.

DKS slams BJP

Shivakumar said after the meeting with the Commission on Thursday that some people and the BJP were misusing the situation. But the Backward Class Commission had prepared the list legally and systematically, considering public opinion and past surveys.

"We had taken their Commission's opinion too," he further added.

Speaking to the reporters, he reiterated that the Congress party and the government did not want to divide any community.

"The list of castes has been prepared by the Commission based on what existed in the past and at the request from communities. But some of our members expressed objections to this. We are seeking opinions. We are not concerned about those speaking politically. This survey is being done to provide justice for all. We will inform the Chief Minister about what transpired and inform you about the decision," he added.

When asked about the chance of postponing the survey, Shivakumar responded, "I won't say anything about it now. After discussing with the CM, I will speak to you. Ultimately we will provide justice to everyone."

During the cabinet meeting, several ministers expressed concerns over certain caste names in the list. They also warned that the list might create an "anti-upper caste" image for the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP accused the Congress government of dividing Hindus and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. In the list, the dominant Veerashaiva - Lingayats is classified as a separate religion, instead of as Hindus.

There was a particular concern about many castes with dual identities, such as 'Kuruba Christian', 'Brahmin Christian', 'Vokkaliga Christian', that carried both Christian and Hindu caste names. Some leaders warned that this "problematic nomenclature" could pave the way for religious conversion and create confusion in the OBC reservation.

Postpone survey: BJP

Some ministers suggested holding a survey after resolving such confusion, while a few said that postponing the survey may send a wrong message.

BJP also urged the government and the Backward Class Commission not to conduct the survey "hastily", warning that any thoughtless move could create a divide between the communities.

Pointing to the alleged lack of unity within the cabinet, BJP state General Secretary and MLA Sunil Kumar told the government to postpone the survey.

He said, "Call an all-party meeting and a meeting of all caste representatives to gather opinion, and hold the survey during the summer."

He also questioned the need for the survey, when the Centre has already announced caste enumeration in the national census, and alleged "caste census in the state seemed to be a move by Siddarmaiah to extend his tenure as CM, amid power tussle within the ruling party."

