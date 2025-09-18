Dharmasthala case: Search intensifies after SIT recovers new skeletons

In connection with the Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case in Karnataka, Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have intensified their search operation for the second consecutive day in the dense Banglegudda forest zone near river Netravati bathing ghats in Dakshina Kannada district.

During Wednesday’s (September 17) search in the forest, the team recovered human skeletal remains along with men’s clothes. Officials have said these items will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday for further examination.

13 acres of land searched

On Wednesday, the SIT team searched about 13 acres of land with 50 personnel till late evening. On Thursday, too, the team will continue searching the area for skeletal remains.

Also read: Dharmasthala case: Court rejects bail plea of complainant Chinnaiah

The search operation began after a local leader, Vittalgowda, shared a video showing heaps of bones and three to four skulls that he claimed to have seen in the forest during a site visit. Acting on his information, the SIT began its official search in Banglegudda on Wednesday.

Vittalgowda is the uncle of Sowjanya, a 17-year-old college student, who was allegedly raped and murdered on October 9, 2012, in Dharmasthala.

Forensic results awaited

The SIT officials indicated that the area may yield more bodies or crucial leads in connection with the case.

The remains will undergo scientific analysis to establish identity, time of death, and possible cause. Officials added that further details would be made public once the forensic results are available.

Also read: 'Who killed?' women’s movement rises again in Karnataka over Dharmasthala case

The Dharmasthala case, which has attracted public attention, involves allegations of custodial lapses and mishandling of evidence. The fresh discovery of skeletons is expected to provide a new direction to the ongoing SIT inquiry.