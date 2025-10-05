Karnataka caste census: Shivakumar asks officials to avoid ‘personal questions’

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has advised officials conducting the Social and Educational Survey (colloquially called 'caste census') not to ask people certain 'personal' questions. He has also urged people to actively participate in the survey.

The survey, which is being conducted by the State Commission for Backward Classes, began on September 22 and is scheduled to continue until October 7.

"Let anyone raise any objection, it (survey) has to be done. The court said that the survey was voluntary and people could answer what they wanted to and not bother if they did not want to answer any questions," Shivakumar said on Sunday (October 5) while responding to objections regarding questions asked during the survey.

'Don't ask unnecessary questions'

Speaking to reporters, he said, "I told officials not to ask people in Bengaluru how many chickens, sheep, and goat they were rearing, and how much gold they had. Those are personal matters. There is no need to ask how many watches or fridges they own. I advised them that such questions were unnecessary. But I do not know what they will do because it is an independent commission."

Stating that there was no point in opposing the survey, he said that since objections had been raised regarding the earlier survey, an opportunity was now provided for everyone to participate. When questioned regarding the extension of the survey period, he said that the Commission and the concerned department would decide.

"I appeal to everyone to participate in the survey," Shivakumar added.

Survey at cost of Rs 420 cr

After the authorities requested training and necessary preparations for the survey, the census was delayed in the Greater Bengaluru area, where five corporations have been formed recently. The survey is now underway.

Last month, the Karnataka High Court declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure citizens' voluntary participation.

The survey has been conducted at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The exercise uses a 60-question questionnaire and is being carried out scientifically, according to officials. The government spent Rs 165.51 crore on an earlier Social and Educational Survey in 2015, which was later discarded.

(With agency inputs)