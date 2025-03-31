Karnataka BJP announces state-wide protests against price hikes, ‘biased policies’

The state unit of BJP in Karnataka has announced a series of protests against the Congress-led state government's policies, particularly focusing on recent price hikes and initiatives perceived to favour specific communities.

Protests from April 2

Starting April 2, the BJP will hold protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park. State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that from 11 am onwards, party members, including all MLAs, Legislative Council members, former legislators, former council members, candidates from the last Assembly elections, state office bearers, district presidents, and party workers, will participate in the day-and-night demonstration. On April 5, similar protests will be organised across all district centres, taluks, and mandals in the state. Additionally, on the same day, BJP leaders will protest in front of the statue of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, opposing the suspension of eight party MLAs.

Janakrosha Yatra

The BJP will launch the 'Janakrosha Yatra' on April 7 at 3 pm from Mysuru, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flagging off the march. The yatra will cover various districts: on April 7, it will traverse Mysuru and Chamarajanagar; on April 8, Mandya in the morning and Hassan in the afternoon; on April 9, Kodagu and Mangaluru; and on April 10, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. The second phase will commence on April 13 in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada, eventually covering every district in the state. In each district, a 2-3 km padayatra (foot march) will be conducted, followed by a public meeting with participation from party leaders.

Criticism of government policies

Vijayendra criticised the state budget for allegedly favouring minority communities, particularly Muslims, while neglecting Hindu communities. He highlighted the allocation of a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and the increase in overseas education assistance for Muslim students from Rs 2 million to Rs 3 million. He questioned why such schemes are exclusively for Muslims, emphasising that previous BJP-led initiatives like the Bhagyalakshmi scheme benefited all communities. He also accused the Congress government of diverting funds intended for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, claiming that Rs 38,860 crore has been misused over three fiscal years.

Concerns over price hike

The BJP has expressed concern over continuous price hikes in the state since the Congress government assumed power, citing increases in petrol, diesel, stamp duty, milk prices, and metro fares. Vijayendra asserted that these hikes have burdened common citizens and farmers, making Karnataka one of the most expensive states to live in. He also criticised the government for being insensitive to the struggles of ordinary people and farmers, labelling it as a "cursed government" for voters.

