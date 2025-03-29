Karnataka BJP to protest against price rise, Muslim quota, and MLA suspensions

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Aimed at targeting the ruling Congress, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Saturday announced a day and night protest against price rise from April 2, and a statewide awareness campaign after April 10 against the government's "unconstitutional" move to provide a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

He also said that the party will hold a protest against the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly, calling Speaker U T Khader's decision as "dictatorial".

"Some party leaders met and discussed several issues, especially about the state government's price rise. By increasing milk prices probably the Congress government has given a Ugadi gift to the public. We want to create public awareness and we have decided to protest against this price rise," Vijaynedra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP will begin a day and night protest at the Freedom Park here from 11 am on April 2.

"All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, those who have contested Assembly polls, district presidents and state officers will participate in this protest. There will be a protest against this Congress government's price rise at all district centres on April 4 and at all mandals on April 5," he added.

Speaking about the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Assembly on the last day of the legislature session, last week, Vijayendra, calling it "dictatorial", said this is not right and it is "unconstitutional".

"On April 2, all our MLAs and MLCs will stage a protest in front of Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises. We will also be submitting a representation to the Speaker that day, because the Speaker's decision is an insult to the voters of suspended MLAs' constituencies," he said.

Until the Speaker withdraws his "unconstitutional" decision of suspending 18 BJP legislators, the party MLAs and MLCs will not attend any Legislature Committee meetings, he added.

Terming the Congress government's move to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts as "anti Hindu", the BJP president said it was an "unconstitutional" move, and the state government cannot make such a decision based on religion.

"To appease the minorities, the Congress government and the chief minister are insulting the Hindus. The BJP strongly opposes it. After April 10, dates will be decided and all our party leaders and legislators will tour the state and visit all districts to make people aware about the government's Muslim appeasement and insulting Hindus," he added. PTI

