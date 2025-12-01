Italian man calls himself 'exotic animal' after funny experience at Karnataka zoo

An Italian content creator has shared his funny experience of visiting a zoo in India and said he was the “exotic animal” everyone came to see after he was approached for photographs by men.

In a clip shared on his Instagram account, Lorenzo Nova Nobilio says, “I went to a zoo in India”, and walks into Kaveri Nisargadhama in Karnataka’s Coorg (Kodagu) district. The clip has received more than 2 lakh likes.

Later in the clip, he shared a photograph of himself with four Indian men, with one of them holding his hand.

He wrote, “Turns out I was the exotic animal everyone came to see.”

“I did think it’s because they watched my shows at the beginning. Anyway, if he doesn’t hold your hand like that, Dump him (sic),” he added.

Nobilio’s video received several comments, with one of them saying, “Haha. I get asked for pictures more in India than anywhere else and 98% have no idea who I actually am (sic).”

Another user wrote, “That hand hold looks like a symbol for world peace.”



